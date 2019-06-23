Woman found dead in Kandivali home, kin allege foul play

A 22-year-old woman was Sunday found dead in her home in Ganesh Nagar area of Kandivali, police said.

An said Fahim Inam Bastiwala's body had strangulation marks and had been sent to BMC-run Bhagwati Hospital for post mortem.

Some relatives of the woman have alleged foul play on the part of her husband, and police were investigating this angle, he added.

