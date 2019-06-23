JUST IN
Woman found dead in Kandivali home, kin allege foul play

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 22-year-old woman was Sunday found dead in her home in Ganesh Nagar area of Kandivali, police said.

An official said Fahim Inam Bastiwala's body had strangulation marks and had been sent to BMC-run Bhagwati Hospital for post mortem.

Some relatives of the woman have alleged foul play on the part of her husband, and police were investigating this angle, he added.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 20:20 IST

