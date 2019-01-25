Swine flu: Infant dies in HP, toll rises to four

A two-year-old girl died of swine flu at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll in the state to four, doctors said on Friday.

A resident of district's Bamta village, Priyanka succumbed to the virus at and Hospital (IGMC) here on Thursday night, said.

She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, he added.

With this, the death toll due to swine flu has risen to four, Raj said.

Earlier two residents of district and one of district had died due to swine flu at IGMC.

Jagdish (64) of Mandi's Gagal village had died due to the H1N1 virus on Wednesday, (65) of Mandi's Thandapani succumbed on January 14 and Chander Shekhar (56) of Shimla's died on January 6, Raj said.

A total of 20 patients have tested positive for swine flu this season at IGMC, he said.

"Five patients are undergoing treatment at IGMC and 11 have been discharged after proper treatment," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)