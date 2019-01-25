JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Centre committed to provide LPG to all BPL families: Union

Sarita stuns Pooja Dhanda to keep UP Dangal in hunt for semis
Business Standard

Swine flu: Infant dies in HP, toll rises to four

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

A two-year-old girl died of swine flu at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll in the state to four, doctors said on Friday.

A resident of Bilaspur district's Bamta village, Priyanka succumbed to the virus at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here on Thursday night, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said.

She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, he added.

With this, the death toll due to swine flu has risen to four, Raj said.

Earlier two residents of Mandi district and one of Shimla district had died due to swine flu at IGMC.

Jagdish (64) of Mandi's Gagal village had died due to the H1N1 virus on Wednesday, Padma Ram (65) of Mandi's Thandapani succumbed on January 14 and Chander Shekhar (56) of Shimla's Chewda died on January 6, Raj said.

A total of 20 patients have tested positive for swine flu this season at IGMC, he said.

"Five patients are undergoing treatment at IGMC and 11 have been discharged after proper treatment," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 21:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements