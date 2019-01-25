Guj cops bust fake call centre in Delhi, arrest 8 gang members

police Friday arrested eight persons from Delhi, who were part of the gang that operated a bogus call centre in the national capital and duped people by offering a loan on low interest rate.

While the owner of the call centre, Vijay Dhawan, is absconding, eight members of his gang, all residents of Delhi, were arrested and brought here on Friday, a release by the city crime branch said.

As many as 67 mobile phones, three laptops and 10 data registers have been seized from the accused.

Investigations have revealed that Dhawan used to make around Rs 20 lakh per month through this call centre.

In August last year, the city crime branch had received a complaint that some people posed as employees of a firm and offered loan of Rs 9 lakh at a low interest rate.

Convinced by the claims, the victim, Jayesh Parmar, deposited Rs 2.20 lakh towards various charges to avail the loan. However, when Parmar realised that he has been duped, he lodged a complaint with the crime branch.

Based on the call detail records and other technical surveillance, the crime branch zeroed in on the Delhi-based gang and nabbed eight persons, including six callers and two team leaders.

"The callers used to persuade the victims into depositing some money as security deposit or some other charges to avail the loan. As soon as the money was deposited, Dhawan used to withdraw it," it said.

The callers used to get fixed salary as well as incentives on each deal, the release said.

