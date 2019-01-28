Man held with 5.5 kg heroin in HP's Chamba

A 34-year-old man with 5.5 kg heroin was nabbed Monday morning by a team of (SNCCU) in Himachal Pradesh's district, an said.

Narenu alias Karan of the district's Nosra village was arrested near bridge at 4.15 am, he said.

The accused was allegedly found sitting in a rain shelter with a bag containing the contraband, the said.

A case has been registered against him under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sadar police station, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

