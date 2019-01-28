Police team attacked in J-K's Rajouri; four arrested

A police team was attacked by locals with stones while it was tracking a gang of drug peddlers in and Kashmir's district, police said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team led by city in-charge Sub -Inspector Danish Maqbool raided a shop where the peddlers were present.

The owner of the shop fled the spot and when the police team tried to catch hold of him, his family members started pelting stones on the police.

In the attack, some of the team members were injured, SSP Yougal Manhas said.

A team headed by Rajouri SHO and Govind Rattan was rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control.

A case was registered against six accused and four were arrested, the SSP said.

He said that a special team has been formed to nab the two accused who were at large.

