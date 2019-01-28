Dubai keeps rank as world's busiest international airport

says it remains the world's busiest for international travel.

The airport said on Monday that it welcomed over 89 million passengers in 2018. That's compared to the hub seeing about 88.2 million passengers in 2017.

first surpassed London Heathrow as the world's busiest airport for international traffic in 2014.

It has maintained the title ever since, with some 75 airlines flying into the main airport for this skyscraper-studded city, a gateway for East-West travel. The airport is also home to the

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta in remains the world's busiest airport overall.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)