Man injured as chemicals explode

One person was injured when chemicals exploded while he was emptying it from a box here Tuesday evening, police said.
The incident occurred at around 6 pm, a police official said, adding the man identified as Manik has been rushed to a hospital.
The exact cause of the "explosion" was being verified.
The man was carrying three boxes containing "unknown" chemicals, the official said quoting eye-witnesses.
