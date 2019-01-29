Man injured as chemicals explode

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

One person was injured when chemicals exploded while he was emptying it from a box here Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm, a police official said, adding the man identified as Manik has been rushed to a hospital.

The exact cause of the "explosion" was being verified.

The man was carrying three boxes containing "unknown" chemicals, the official said quoting eye-witnesses.

