Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.35%

prices rose 0.35 per cent to Rs 214.70 per kg in futures trade Monday tracking a positive trend in the physical markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for May contracts was trading higher by 75 paise, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 214.70 per kg with a business turnover of 2,408 lots.

The were trading at USD 2,560 per metric tonne, up 1.59 per cent on

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries mainly kept prices higher.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)