JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM credits grassroot workers for his victory

AIADMK leaders thank voters for reposing faith in party
Business Standard

Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.35%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc prices rose 0.35 per cent to Rs 214.70 per kg in futures trade Monday tracking a positive trend in the physical markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for May contracts was trading higher by 75 paise, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 214.70 per kg with a business turnover of 2,408 lots.

The metal prices were trading at USD 2,560 per metric tonne, up 1.59 per cent on London Metal Exchange.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries mainly kept zinc prices higher.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements