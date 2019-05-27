PM credits grassroot workers for his victory

Chemistry has triumphed over poll arithmetic, said Monday, profusely thanking voters for electing him by a huge margin in the elections.

"Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic there is a chemistry," he told party workers on his first visit to his constituency after his resounding victory which was by a higher margin this time.

"For the country I am the PM, but for you I am your MP, I am your sevak," he said.

"Work and workers create wonders," Modi said, giving full credit for his victory to the workers at the grassroots level for creating awareness about his government's policies and programmes for the people.

is showing the way for India, he said.

He also spoke of importance of "perfect synergy" between the government and the party.

The said he was also grateful to his opponents who fought against him.

At the same time he lamented there was a sense of political untouchability, adding BJP workers were being killed for their ideology in West Bengal, and

His remarks assumed signifiance in the light of the murder of a in Amethi in the first post-poll violence in

Modi, who also offered prayers at the here, visited the temple town four days after steering his party to a huge win.

The Modi-led BJP won 303 out of the 542 seats in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)