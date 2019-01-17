Man killed in celebratory firing in UP's Shamli

A 20-year-old man was killed after being hit by a celebratory gunshot fired at the wedding of a district panchayat member's son in a village in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Thursday.

The man, identified as Suraj Kumar, was critically injured in the firing at the wedding ceremony in Kachchighari village Wednesday evening, they said.

According to ASP Ajay Pratap Singh, the injured was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday.

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, the ASP said.

