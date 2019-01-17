Canadian woman molested at 5-star hotel in Mumbai

A 35-year-old Canadian woman was allegedly molested by an employee of a city-based five-star hotel during her stay there, a said Thursday.

(32), a staff member of the hotel located in Juhu area, has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident that took place on January 5, he said.

The woman, a Candian national who works for an event management firm and often visits India, in her complaint alleged that while she was staying at the hotel, the man came to her room and molested her on the pretext of taking a selfie with her, the said.

According to police, the woman brought the matter to the hotel management's notice and then lodged a complaint at the station here on Monday.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 (d) (stalking), he said.

A probe was underway into the case, he added.

