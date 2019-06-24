Man killed in Russia's Chechnya after wounding 2 policemen

Police in Russia's province say that an attacker has wounded two officers before being shot dead.

The authorities said the attack happened in Chechnya's provincial capital, Grozny, on Sunday when police stopped a vehicle for a check.

The stabbed a with a knife, and shot and wounded another before being killed.

Investigators on Monday identified the attacker as a 21-year-old resident of They said they are looking at his possible connections with extremist groups.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The IS-affiliated Aamaq agency said the attacker killed and wounded a number of guards at the gates of Chechen regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov's residence before being killed. The claim couldn't be independently confirmed.

