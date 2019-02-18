JUST IN
Man kills son for not serving him chicken meat

Press Trust of India  |  Dhar (MP) 

Irked over not being served chicken meat in his meal, a 60-year-old man allegedly killed his 32-year-old son in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh Monday, police said.

Accused Chhotu Baghel stabbed his son Hira Singh to death in a fit of rage at their residence in Kharwali village, around 90 kms from here, after the latter ate chicken meat himself this morning, said Tanda police station in-charge MT Baig.

The wife of the deceased said that Chhotu was angry after Hira didn't share the meat with him.

Chhotu has been arrested and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

