Man kills son for not serving him chicken meat

Irked over not being served chicken meat in his meal, a 60-year-old man allegedly killed his 32-year-old son in district of Monday, police said.

Accused stabbed his son to death in a fit of rage at their residence in Kharwali village, around 90 kms from here, after the latter ate chicken meat himself this morning, said station in-charge MT Baig.

The wife of the deceased said that Chhotu was angry after Hira didn't share the meat with him.

Chhotu has been arrested and further investigation is underway, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)