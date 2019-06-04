Man sentenced for threats to senators over Kavanaugh vote

-
A New York man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening to kill two senators who supported Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the US Supreme Court.
Ronald DeRisi, of Smithtown on Long Island, also was ordered Monday to forfeit two firearms as part of his sentence.
DeRisi pleaded guilty this year to leaving threatening messages on the voicemails of two senators. Officials declined to name the senators receiving the messages.
The 75-year-old DeRisi threatened to shoot one of the senators in the head. DeRisi began leaving the messages the day before Kavanaugh appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a highly anticipated hearing.
Kavanaugh denied claims during the hearing that he sexually assaulted California psychologist Christine Blasey Ford.
DeRisi's defense attorney wrote in court filings that Kavanaugh's nomination "sparked an inexplicable rage" in his client.
