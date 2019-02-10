Man sets wife, infant on fire after quarrel in Telangana, held

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and later setting her and their four-month-old baby boy on fire near here following an argument, police said Sunday.

The matter came to light this morning after some villagers of Kondapur found two charred bodies in a plot layout and alerted the police, they said. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had married the woman in 2015 and the couple had a baby boy.

The woman has been living with her parents for the past few months after differences cropped up between them, a police release said.

Meanwhile, the woman had Saturday evening met her husband and both had gone to Ghatkesar, where they had a tiff, following which she consumed sleeping pills and also fed the powder of a pill to the infant, police said.

Later, the accused took them to a vacant plot and throttled both before putting their bodies on a heap of sticks and setting them ablaze.

