Man shot at & injured by rowdy, delays treatment due to threat

A allegedly shot at and injured a man here recently and threatened him not to reveal about it, forcing the victim to delay approaching hospital till the bullet wound got aggravated.

After the incident came to light Monday when 39-year old sought treatment at a government hospital, ten days after the attack at Ennore here, Ramesh and his accomplice were arrested.

Ramesh (33) is facing around 25 cases, including murder, and had been detained under the stringent Goondas Act thrice in the past, police said adding a pistol and two bullets were recovered from him.

He had shot at and injured on June 8 after the latter tried to intervene in a quarrel involving the two arrested persons and a man from the locality over some issue, a police release said.

Ramesh then had warned of dire consequences if he revealed about the incident, prompting the victim to undergo medical treatment at home.

However, as the injury aggravated, the victim visited a government hospital following which police came to know about the incident.

On a complaint by him, police registered a case and a special team arrested the two Tuesday morning. They were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody, the release said.

