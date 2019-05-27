JUST IN
Business Standard

Fire breaks out on fifth floor of doctors' hostel of GB Pant Hospital; no casualty

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a doctors' hostel in the premises of G B Pant hospital on Monday, Delhi Fire Service said.

However, no injury or casualty was reported, fire officials said.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at around 10.30 am after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and by 10:45 pm it was brought under control.

"A fire broke out in the room of the doctors' hostel on the fifth floor of the building. The fire started from an air-conditioner in the room," a senior DFS official said.

A senior official of the hospital also said the fire has occurred on the fifth floor of the doctors' hostel, but no one was injured.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 21:10 IST

