Fire breaks out on fifth floor of doctors' hostel of GB Pant Hospital; no casualty

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a doctors' hostel in the premises of G B Pant hospital on Monday, Delhi Fire Service said.
However, no injury or casualty was reported, fire officials said.
The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at around 10.30 am after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and by 10:45 pm it was brought under control.
"A fire broke out in the room of the doctors' hostel on the fifth floor of the building. The fire started from an air-conditioner in the room," a senior DFS official said.
A senior official of the hospital also said the fire has occurred on the fifth floor of the doctors' hostel, but no one was injured.
