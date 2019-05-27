Mercury breaches 40 degree-mark; Ramagundam in Telangana sizzles at 47.2 deg C

Blistering heat wave swept across Telangana, Odisha, and Monday as the mercury soared over 40 degrees at many places in these states, with recording the season's highest temperature of 47.2 degrees

According to the (IMD), in recorded 47.2 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature of the season.

The IMD has issued a warning that the heat wave was likely to prevail in isolated places of the southern state till May 31. It also said thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places till May 29.

After Ramagundam, Adilabad and Nalgonda recorded the maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees each followed by Nizamabad at 45.3 degrees and 42.5 degrees

Parts of have been experiencing heat wave for about a month now with the mercury crossing the



40-degree Celsius mark at several places.

In Odisha, the temperature soared over 40 degrees Celsius in at least 11 areas.

The MeT has warned that heat wave conditions will persist particularly in the western region of the state for at least next two days and advised people to take precautions.

Sonepur town in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Closely following Sonepur was Sambalpur where the mercury touched 44.7 degrees, while the temperature stood at 44.6 degrees in Titlagarh, 44 degrees in Jharsuguda, 43.7 degrees in Bolangir and 43.6 degrees Celsius in Hirakud, the MeT centre said.

In the state capital Bhubaneswar, the maximum temperature was 38.2 degrees Celsius with a high relative humidity level of 92 per cent, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius.

High levels of humidity made the conditions unbearable in the twin cities.

The national capital also reeled under hot and dry conditions, with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree Celsius mark.

The city recorded a high of 41.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 25.4 degrees Celsius, a MeT said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 16 and 62 per cent, he added.

The mercury will continue its upward trend and is likely to touch the 43-degree mark Tuesday. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, the added.

The maximum temperatures at most places in and Punjab, including their common capital Chandigarh, hovered above the season's average.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 39.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above average, the Meteorological department said.

In Haryana, sweltering heat prevailed in Narnaul which recorded a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above average.

Ambala recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani's maximum settled at 41.9 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Hisar recorded a maximum of 41.1 degrees Celsius, while Karnal's maximum settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab's holy city of Amritsar, the mercury rose to 40.2 degrees Celsius, while and recorded near similar maximum temperatures at 40.7 degrees and 40.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the MeT department, the is likely to remain dry over the next four days in both the states.

The IMD has advised people in all these states not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions due to the heat wave.

