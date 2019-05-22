Man stabbed by auto driver and his accomplices in southeast Delhi

A man was stabbed by an auto and two of his accomplices in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, police said Wednesday.

The man identified as Abrar Alam, a resident of Chhalera village of Noida was stabbed after he resisted an attempt by the three people to rob him.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

Alam boarded an auto at around 1 am from Two more passengers were already sitting in the auto.

When the auto reached the red light, its turned the auto towards Ghat and stopped the vehicle at a secluded spot.

One of the accused -- identified as (33) started thrashing Alam while another accused (27) took out a knife and pointed it towards the victim's stomach.

The duo threatened Alam and asked him to hand over his wallet and mobile. When Alam refused, Chand stabbed him with the knife on his left hand, a senior police said.

To escape, the victim pleaded with the auto for help. However, the in turn threatened the victim and caught hold of both his hands, the said.

The - identified as Avlam (34), told Alam that he would be killed if he refused to handover his valuables to them. The accused robbed the victim of his money and mobile phone, he added.

Meanwhile, on hearing a siren, the victim raised an alarm following which the patrolling team passing by reached the spot. They found an rickshaw parked at an isolated spot, the said.

On spotting the police party, the tried to escape. A chase ensued but the auto driver lost balance and the vehicle crashed on the road near Kalindi Kunj Ghat. The auto driver also sustained injuries, the officer pointed out.

The and the victim were separately taken to AIIMS trauma centre and are stated to be out of danger.

The other accused tried to run away towards the Yamuna but they were chased and overpowered by the police team, the officer said.

A case has been registered based on the statement of the victim, he said.

Investigation revealed that on Monday at about 11 AM, the trio had robbed a mobile phone and Rs. 900 from a person near a flyover in Sarita Vihar as well.

