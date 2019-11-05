Man stabbed to death over chicken sandwich in US

A man in the US state of Maryland has been stabbed to death during a fight which broke out when a person jumped the queue to grab a famous chicken sandwich re-launched by a popular American fast food restaurant chain, police said.

The altercation started over a man cutting in line at a Maryland Popeyes, American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants, in Oxon Hill area.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was stabbed outside the restaurant around on Monday, Prince George's County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan told reporters.

Donelan said the fight was "related to the release of the sandwich".

"This individual was in line, a line specifically for the sale of the sandwich, when another customer and he got into an altercation. That ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business," she was quoted as saying by USA Today.

"Somebody cut in front of the other. For you to get that angry over anything, for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, again, is a very sad and tragic day," Donelan said.

Police Officers who arrived on the scene applied lifesaving measures until the man was shifted to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, CNN reported.

The suspect in the stabbing is also a man, the spokeswoman said without confirming if he left the scene on foot or in car.

"Knowing these details and knowing what happened here and knowing that a life was taken it is hard to put into words.I can't find the right words to describe what the man did to this innocent victim," Donelan said.

Popeyes' chicken sandwich made its return on Sunday after making its debut in August and was quickly selling out after becoming a viral sensation.

Popeyes did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday night, the USA Today reported.

An investigation is underway.

