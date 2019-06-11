Man surrenders after beheading cousin

A 42-year-old tribal man Tuesday surrendered before the police here carrying the severed of his cousin brother, a said Tuesday.

Ujjal Munda of Tileimal in Bhalupali area came to the police station and surrendered before the police after beheading his cousin, Satyanarayan Munda, 38 of the same village, the said.

of Police (SP), Sambalpur, Sanjeev Arora said: "Past animosity is the reason behind the incident. The accused, Ujjal Munda seems to be mentally unstable. A case has been registered against the accused in the police station."



Police said the incident took place when Satyanarayan was sleeping on the front yard of his house due to sweltering heat while his wife, and daughter were inside the house.

Ujjal came to the house and beheaded Satyanarayan with a sharp axe in the early hours of Tuesday and managed to escape from the spot carrying the severed of his cousin.

But the incident came to light after Satyanarayan's wife woke up and came to the front yard of the house for sweeping on Tuesday morning.

She informed her neighbours. The inhabitants of Tileimal informed about the incident. Subsequently, police along with scientific team rushed to the spot and an investigation into the matter was launched. Police also launched an operation to trace the severed

Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Divisional (SDPO), Bhawani said, during investigation, police found a blood-stained 'lungi' from the house of accused, Ujjal.

Subsequently, the police launched operation to trace the accused. However, Ujjal was traced in front of the main gate of station carrying a bag containing the severed He had come to the police station to surrender, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)