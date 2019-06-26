Mandaviya inspects Sonia Vihar site of proposed Yamuna Water Taxi Project

To fast track Water Taxi Project, Wednesday inspected its proposed site.

The Inland Waterways Authority of (IWAI) has been mandated to implement the that aims to shorten the between Wazirabad to Fatehpur Jat from 3.5 hours to 45 minutes.

" for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya inspected the site of the proposed Water Taxi Project of Inland Waterways Authority of (IWAI) in New today.

"IWAI proposes to develop river in for the purpose of tourism in a sustainable way," the said in a statement.

Mandaviya said the Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of

It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city, he said.

The Yamuna Water Taxi Project has been conceived as an integrated development project combining several functions like terminal development and vessels operation.

The project covers a total length of 16 km and comprises five locations on the banks of in Delhi, including Fatepur Jat, Tronica City, Jagatpur, and Wazirabad.

It is proposed to be developed in two phases Phase I: to and Phase II: Wazirabad to Sonia Vihar and to Fatehpur Jat. The project also proposes to operate vessels on multi-fuel sources on the river, making it more environment friendly.

