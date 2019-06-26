Mandaviya inspects Sonia Vihar site of proposed Yamuna Water Taxi Project

To fast track Yamuna Water Taxi Project, Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Wednesday inspected its proposed site.
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has been mandated to implement the water transportation project that aims to shorten the travel time between Wazirabad to Fatehpur Jat from 3.5 hours to 45 minutes.
"Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya inspected the Sonia Vihar site of the proposed Yamuna Water Taxi Project of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in New Delhi today.
"IWAI proposes to develop river Yamuna in Delhi for the purpose of tourism in a sustainable way," the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.
Mandaviya said the Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of urban transportation.
It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city, he said.
The Yamuna Water Taxi Project has been conceived as an integrated development project combining several functions like terminal development and vessels operation.
The project covers a total length of 16 km and comprises five locations on the banks of river Yamuna in Delhi, including Fatepur Jat, Tronica City, Jagatpur, Sonia Vihar and Wazirabad.
It is proposed to be developed in two phases Phase I: Sonia Vihar to Tronica City and Phase II: Wazirabad to Sonia Vihar and Tronica City to Fatehpur Jat. The project also proposes to operate vessels on multi-fuel sources on the river, making it more environment friendly.
