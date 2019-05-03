Three kids drown in Yamuna, two bodies recovered

Three children drowned in the Yamuna on Friday afternoon, police said, adding two of the bodies have been recovered while a search is on for the third, near Nagla Bihari.
The Etmauddaula police said six children, between 11 and 14 years, had gone to the river for swimming. Three of them ventured deep into water and got trapped in a whirlpool. The other three tried to pull them out, but it was late.
The bodies of Sunny and Chuttan were recovered. Bhanu is missing.
Family members called for police help. Expert PAC divers could recover only two bodies. Due to darkness search was abandoned, police sources said.
--IANS
bk/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU