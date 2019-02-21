Manoj Yadava takes charge as Haryana DGP

Manoj Yadava, an of 1988 batch, Thursday took charge as the of Police, at the Headquarters, an spokesperson said.

Before assuming the charge of office from officiating DGP, K P Singh, Yadava was given a Guard of Honour, the added.

The newly appointed DGP said that maintaining law and order, effective prevention and detection of crime, better investigation, providing safe and secure environment to women and also to weaker sections of the society will be among his top priorities.

He said Lok Sabha polls were round the corner, thus he would ensure all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

Describing Police as one of the best, Yadava recalled the time when he had begun his career with the force.

There have been lot of initiatives that have been undertaken by Police in the past, which are extremely laudable, he said.

"We will further try our best, with the help of the citizens, to strengthen them besides initiating new ones," he said.

Asserting that Haryana was like his home, Yadava said: "While being on deputation at Centre, I have been in touch with senior functionaries of the force".

On police arrangements in the light of recent terrorist incident in Pulwama, he said: "We are fully geared up and emphasis would be given on capacity building in police force."



"The STF has already been set up and is being headed by an A proposal for setting up an Anti-Terrorism Squad and Quick Response Teams is under active consideration of the state government," he added.

The police will take all necessary steps in this direction, he said.

Highlighting that the intelligence wing of was one of the best in the country, Yadava said better coordination with the central intelligence agencies will be his priority.

Born in Aligarh, in 1965, Yadava holds a Masters in Economics (Gold Medalist) and an MBA (Gold Medal) from Muslim University.

Before going on central deputation, he had served as SP Fatehabad, Panipat, Panchkula and Ambala.

He has also served as Commander, Indian Civil Police to in

Yadava was awarded the UN Peace keeping medal in recognition of efforts towards setting up the fledgling Police Service.

He was also presented the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services, Police Hard Duty Medal with Bar and seven commendation certificates from the IB.

He had authored a book, 'History of Haryana Police' which was released by former L K Advani in 2002.

