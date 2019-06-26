MANUUintroduces display system ofanswer scripts to students

: In a step towards bringing in transparency and helping students view their answer scripts, city-based National University Wednesday said it has introduced the display system of answer scripts to the students after evaluating and before declaration of results.

The display system has been introduced from the semester examinations held in May 2019 for all the regular courses offered by the varsity all over the country, a release from MANUU said.

MANUU is the first in the country to introduce this system, it said.

The original answers scripts were shown and discussions on answers held for all those students who showed up (in the classrooms after evaluation), a MANUU said.

Thereafter, the results are declared in less than 20 days from the date of the completion of the examinations, he said.

MANUU initiated this system in the university to bring transparency in the examination and evaluation system.

"The idea is to improve the learning experience of the students in MANUU," the observed.

This is a big reform, which makes examination not just a system of learning-assessment but a system of enrichment of learning, he said.

Through this system the students are provided opportunity to learn till the declaration of their results.

Students on seeing their answer scripts can discuss with their teachers as to where they need improvement, what their strengths and weakness are, what steps should they take to enhance their learning and so on, the said.

Prior to the implementation of the system a committee of senior professors, of the Examinations, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Director, for was formed to look into the various aspects of the system and its implementation procedure, the release said.

A mechanism to address the issues pertaining to marks/grades has also been devised in the form of Evaluation Grievance Redressal Committees for each department, the release added.

