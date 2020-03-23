Coronavirus: Please save yourself by taking lockdown seriously, says Modi

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: New helpline number launched as cases rise to 114
Coronavirus cases touch 32 in Maharashtra, govt expands healthcare services
Coronavirus LIVE: Gujarat cases at 29, Maharashtra 89, India total at 415
Coronavirus: UK national tests positive, offloaded with 289 others in Kochi
Coronavirus cases climb to 107 in India, Maharashtra worst affected with 31
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.
"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Centre and state governments have decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported.
लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala announced lockdown in many districts.
Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 till midnight on March 31.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU