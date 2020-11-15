Many places in Haryana report air quality in 'severe' category

-
Many places in Haryana on Sunday reported air quality in the 'severe' category while it was 'very poor' in some towns of Punjab, according to government agencies.
Many towns in Haryana, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, which lie to the national capital Delhi, reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 400.
Faridabad recorded an AQI of 414, Gurgaon 425, Hisar 441, Jind 457 and Fatehabad 446. A day earlier, these towns had AQIs of 378, 358, 468, 459 and 471, respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's data.
Haryana's Rohtak with an AQI of 397, Sirsa 360, Ballabgarh 378, Kaithal 367 and Kurukshetra 372 experienced 'very poor' air quality. A day earlier, the AQIs in these towns were 422, 418, 330, 377 and 357, respectively.
Among the Punjab towns with "very poor" air quality included Amritsar (374), Bathinda (354), Jalandhar (314) and Ludhiana (345). On Saturday the AQI in these towns was 313, 332, 294 and 300, respectively.
Chandigarh's AQI fell in the moderate category both on Saturday and Sunday at 131 and 145, respectively.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in 'severe-plus' or 'emergency' category.
