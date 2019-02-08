Maoist held in Odisha for TDP leaders' killing

A hardcore was arrested from Odisha's district on Friday in connection with the killing of two TDP leaders in Andhra Pradesh in 2018, police said.

The identified as was arrested from Kodikhal village, Superintendent of Police, Kanwar Vishal Singh, said.

The police picked up Khila from his house following a tip-off. Two were seized from him, the SP said.

MLA of Araku constituency, Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former TDP MLA Siveri Soma were killed by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) near Livitiputta in on September 23 last year, he said.

Steps are being taken to hand over Khila to the (NIA), which is probing the murder case, Singh said.

During investigation, the NIA had gathered information about the alleged role of Khila in the killing of the TDP leaders and was trying to nab him, the police said.

