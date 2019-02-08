Castor seed prices up by Rs 14 on firm bets

Castor seed prices rose by Rs 14 to Rs 5,150 per in futures trade Friday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends.

Marketmen said apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in the spot market mainly led to the rise in castor seed futures.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for March was trading higher by Rs 14, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 5,150 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 26,390 lots.

Castor seed for April edged higher by Rs 18, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 5,228 per having an open interest of 136,385 lots.

