Chana futures fall 0.19 per cent on muted demand

Chana prices declined 0.19 per cent to Rs 4,268 per in futures trade Friday after participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand at the

Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in March was trading lower by Rs 8, or 0.19 per cent, at Rs 4,268 per with an open interest of 41,780 lots.

The far-month June delivery rates also fell by Rs 9, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 4,351 per with an open interest of 2,920 lots.

Traders trimming bets on easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks, mainly led to the fall in chana prices at futures trade here, marketmen said.

