Maoists set earthmovers ablaze in Hazaribagh

Armed Maoists set ablaze five earthmovers engaged in road construction in Hazaribagh district Saturday, a senior police officer said.
The extremists raided the camp office of a construction company engaged in the construction of roads in Ekilsara village in Hazaribagh district and set the earthmovers ablaze at around 7 pm, Deputy Inspector General of Police (North Chhota Nagpur Range) Pankaj Kamboj said.
The DIG said that the NTPCs coal mining project authorities of Barkagaon provided the vehicles and equipment to the construction company to lift soil and level the roads.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU