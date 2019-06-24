Bombay HC to pronounce judgment on Thursday

The High Court will decide on all pleas on on Thursday (June 27).

A division bench of Justice and Justice will pronounce the judgement on all petitions challenging

After a detailed hearing, an order was reserved on March 26 on these petitions.

The of the state on June 21 passed an amendment in the Socially Economically Backward Class (SEBC) Act 2018, providing 16 per cent to the students of community in admissions to the post-graduate (PG) courses in medical colleges.

The state Assembly on June 20 had passed the amendment in this regard. The had earlier promulgated an ordinance for extending quota benefit to the Maratha students.

The Assembly on November 29 last year had passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs for the Maratha community, declared as socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) by the government.

The bench of the high court had earlier this month declined to entertain a plea against an Ordinance issued by the providing 16 per cent reservation for Marathas under the socially and economically backward classes category in admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses.

