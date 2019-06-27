Two men held in Kutch district on suspicion of spying for ISI

In a joint operation, the Anti Terrorist Squads (ATS) of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have detained two men from Kutch district on suspicion of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Based on the information obtained by the Uttar Pradesh ATS, two men were held from different parts of Kutch district of Gujarat, said a senior official of the ATS here.

The district borders on Pakistan.

"They have not been arrested yet. We suspect they were part of an espionage network and involved in passing sensitive information related to the armed forces to the ISI (Inter- Services Intelligence)," said the official.

The UP ATS had last year claimed to have busted an espionage racket which targeted army units and arrested 11 persons.

