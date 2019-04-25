Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Baleno diesel range, RS petrol by Rs 15,000

(MSI) Thursday said it has increased prices of and RS petrol variant by up to Rs 15,000 (ex-showroom) with immediate effect.

The Baleno RS, which comes with a 1 litre booster jet petrol engine, will now be available at Rs 8.88 lakh, said in a regulatory filing. It was earlier priced at Rs 8.76 lakh.

The is now priced between Rs 6.73 lakh and Rs 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It was earlier tagged between Rs 6.61 lakh and Rs 8.60 lakh.

did not give any reason for hiking the prices.

Earlier this week, the company had launched the model with BS VI emission norms compliant 1.2 petrol engine, priced between Rs 5.58 lakh and Rs 8.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).