Maruti launches BS-VI compliant CNG version of Eeco priced at Rs 464,000

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco is offered in a wide range of 12 variants with 5-seater, 7-seater, cargo and ambulance options

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched BS-VI compliant CNG version of its multi-purpose van Eeco, priced between Rs 4.64 lakh and Rs 5.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company had first introduced Eeco in January 2010 and has sold around 6.7 lakh units of the model till date.

"The multi-purpose van has earned the distinction of being ideal for family travel, while simultaneously being a dependable business vehicle. Taking forward its legacy, Eeco BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The Eeco CNG variant comes equipped with factory fitted S-CNG kit which is calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains, the statement said.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is offered in a wide range of 12 variants with 5-seater, 7-seater, cargo and ambulance options.

Having already sold 1 million green vehicles, including CNG, smart hybrid vehicles, MSI aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in a couple of years, spearheading their mass adoption across the country.
First Published: Mon, March 16 2020. 21:06 IST

