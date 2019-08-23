Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose mechanism

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it is recalling 40,618 units of WagonR with one litre engine to rectify issues with fuel hose mechanism.

The company is proactively and voluntarily undertaking a recall campaign for certain WagonR (1 litre) vehicles manufactured between November 15 2018 and August 12, 2019, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major will inspect 40,618 units of the model for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp, it added.

Starting August, 24, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.
First Published: Fri, August 23 2019. 13:45 IST

