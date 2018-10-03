Maruti Suzuki recalls Super Carry mini truck to fix fuel pump supply defect

Country's largest carmaker India (MSI) Wednesday said it is recalling 640 units of its Super Carry sold in the domestic market to inspect and fix a possible defect in the fuel pump supply.

The recall covers Super Carry units manufactured between January 20 and July 14, 2018, MSI said in a statement.

Beginning October 3, owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost, it added.

MSI rolls out Super Carry from its Gurugram facility.

The company sold around 10,000 units of the (LCV) in 2017-18.

MSI has established a new commercial sales channel for the LCV business.

Besides the domestic market, the company has started exporting Super Carry to countries like South Africa, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The vehicle comes equipped with a 793-cc diesel engine.