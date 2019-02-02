Massive drug administration campaign in UP from Feb 10

The government will run a mass drug administration campaign from February 10 to 14 in 29 districts of the state to combat tropical, parasitic disease

medical and health V Hekali Jhimomi said albendazole will be given to the people free of cost, along with some medicines.

According to the (WHO), lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, is a painful, disfiguring disease. In communities where is transmitted, all ages are affected.

While the infection may be acquired during childhood its visible manifestations may occur later in life, causing temporary or permanent disability.

Jhimomi said the campaign will be carried out in Chitrakoot, Banda, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Bareily, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi, Mau, Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Santkabirnagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Jalaun, Pilibhit, Jaunpur, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Gonda, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Ayodhya and Balrampur districts.

