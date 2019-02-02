C'garh: Woman ultra killed in exchange of fire with cops

-
A suspected woman naxal was killed and another injured Saturday in an encounter between security forces and ultras in Chhattisgarh, police said.
The skirmish took place early this morning in the forest of Rengaiguda village, around 450 kms from Raipur, under Polampalli police station limits when a joint team of security forces was returning after an area domination operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI over phone.
The combine squad of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Force (DF) was returning to their camp from Pidmel when they were fired upon, he said, adding that Maoists fled after a brief exchange.
"During search, two suspected women naxals, dressed as civilians, were found injured in the forest. No weapons were recovered from them," Shukla said.
He said the women were rushed to the field hospital of the CRPF in Dornapal where one of them died during treatment while the condition of other woman is stable.
Efforts are on to ascertain their identity, the SP added.
