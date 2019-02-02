C'garh: Woman ultra killed in exchange of fire with cops

A suspected woman naxal was killed and another injured Saturday in an encounter between security forces and in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The skirmish took place early this morning in the forest of village, around 450 kms from Raipur, under station limits when a joint team of security forces was returning after an area domination operation, of Police told PTI over phone.

The combine squad of (CRPF) and (DF) was returning to their camp from Pidmel when they were fired upon, he said, adding that Maoists fled after a brief exchange.

"During search, two suspected women naxals, dressed as civilians, were found injured in the forest. No weapons were recovered from them," Shukla said.

He said the women were rushed to the field hospital of the CRPF in Dornapal where one of them died during treatment while the condition of other woman is stable.

Efforts are on to ascertain their identity, the SP added.

