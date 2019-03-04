Mastermind, aide of Rs 40 L Noida ATM heist nabbed

The behind a Rs 40 lakh heist from an here has been arrested along with his aide, 12 days after the dramatic episode in which onlookers too fled with some money that got scattered on road, police said on Monday.

On February 19, two armed bike-borne assailants robbed Rs 40 lakh from an SBI in Sector 82 in the afternoon, while the money was to be replenished in the machine, they said.

While trying to flee with the money, their motorcycle rammed another vehicle and they fell down. One of them, Nanhe, a native of Bulandshahr, was arrested but the other managed to escape, the police said.

of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, said the of the heist, Gajendra, and his Anil, were held on Sunday at a police picket during a special drive conducted across the district to check street crime.

"During the 'Operation Gherabandi' yesterday, the two suspects were intercepted by police near Kulesara border, under Phase 2 police station limits.

"However, they appeared reluctant to stop for police enquiry, but at that moment their motorcycle skidded and one of them, Anil, was caught immediately. Gajendra tried to escape, but got hurt when he jumped from a 'pusta' and was held by a team chasing him," he told reporters.

About Rs 4 lakh, two country-made pistols along with ammunition were recovered from them and their motorcycle was impounded, he said.

Krishna said during probe it emerged that this money was part of the amount that was looted from the and Gajendra was the behind the heist.

"They have also admitted to their involvement in several cases of robbery in Ghaziabad, Noida, and other parts of the NCR," the SSP said.

On February 19, Rs 19.65 lakh of the looted Rs 40 lakh were recovered from Nanhe at the spot, while some of it had gone in a drain, and some scattered wads of currency notes were taken by people present at the spot, police said earlier.

When asked about the remaining amount after recovery of another Rs 4.40 lakh on Sunday, Krishna said the accused have told investigators that they have spent some of the looted money.

"As for the part taken by the public, police are probing the matter," he said.

Both and Gajendra have been charged with robbery, related offences and also booked under the Arms Act, police said, adding that they have been sent to jail.

