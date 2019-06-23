7 bodies recovered from western ridge of Nanda Devi East

The (ITBP) on Sunday recovered seven bodies believed to be that of foreign mountaineers who had gone missing on way to the East peak in last month, an said.

A 10-member ITBP team of climbers dug out the seven bodies, including a woman mountaineer, which were buried under the snow on the western ridge of the peak towards the Pindari glacier, said (Kumaon range) A P S Nimbadia.

The bodies have not been identified yet and it will be possible only after they are brought down to the base camp, Nimbadia said.

The DIG said a search was on for another body as there were eight members in the team, which was led by well-known British mountaineer who had already scaled the 7,434-metre-high peak twice in the past.

(IAF) helicopters also assisted in the operation named 'Daredevil', the added.

The mountaineers had left Munsyari on May 13 to scale the peak in district, but did not return to the base camp on the appointed date of May 25. The team included seven members from the UK, and the US, besides a from the

An IAF helicopter had spotted five bodies on way to an unscaled peak adjoining East during a search on June 3. But immediate recovery of the bodies was not possible because of inclement weather at the peak.

The other members of the team are John McLaren, and (from the UK); (Australia); and (US); and

