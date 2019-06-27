Max temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

-
ALSO READ
Maximum temperatures hover close to normal levels in Haryana and Punjab
Blistering heat wave sweeps Haryana and Punjab
Hot weather conditions persist at most places in Haryana and Punjab
Heat wave conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab
Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under severe heat wave
-
Most parts of Haryana and Punjab experienced close to normal day temperatures, with Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recording a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.
In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius followed by Narnaul at 39.7 degrees Celsius, Hisar 39 degrees Celsius, Ambala 38.7 degrees Celsius and Karnal 34 degrees Celsius, they said.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, while the mercury in Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius and 38.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weatherman said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU