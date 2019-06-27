JUST IN
Business Standard

Max temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Most parts of Haryana and Punjab experienced close to normal day temperatures, with Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recording a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius followed by Narnaul at 39.7 degrees Celsius, Hisar 39 degrees Celsius, Ambala 38.7 degrees Celsius and Karnal 34 degrees Celsius, they said.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, while the mercury in Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius and 38.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weatherman said.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 19:25 IST

