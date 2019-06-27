Man arrested with 500 gram heroin worth over 75 lakhs

A 22-year-old man was arrested with 500 grams of heroin, worth more than Rs 75 lakhs in the international market, police said Thursday.

The accused -- Hussain, a resident of Taimur Nagar was nabbed from a Dharmshala near the Safdarjung hospital gate on June 20.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he has been peddling drugs for about two years and was arrested last year for selling heroin," said AK Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

He came out of jail in October, 2018 and started peddling drugs again, the officer said.

Hussain also worked in a placement agency at Safdarjung Enclave as an office boy and managed to hide his real identity, police said.

