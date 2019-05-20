JUST IN
Akhilesh meets BSP Supremo Mayawati day after exit poll projections are out

The meeting assumes importance because all the exit polls predicted comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met in Lucknow on Monday after the exit polls. The projections showed that the NDA is all set to form the government again at the Centre.

Yadav, who had formed a coalition with the BSP and the RLD to take on the BJP, drove to the residence of Mayawati.

Details of what transpired between the two top leaders was not known immediately.
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 13:00 IST

