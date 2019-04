Mayawati terms EC anti-dalit; says NAYA jumla of Congress

BSP supremo Thursday alleged that the has an anti- mindset and that was why it had stopped her from campaigning in Agra, considered the ' capital' of

She also claimed that BJP leaders are taking the Army's name in their poll speeches violating the model code of conduct, but the is keeping mum.

Mayawati, a leader, also described the proposed 'NAYA' scheme as the 'jumla' of the

"The Election Commission, which has an anti-dalit mindset, stopped me from campaigning in the capital of dalits, Victory of BSP candidates in order to form its government at the Centre will be the appropriate reply to the Commission," said at a poll meeting here.

The had imposed a 48-hour ban from 6 am on Tuesday on on campaigning for her "provocative" communal remarks which, it said, had the "propensity to polarise the elections".

The former UP was scheduled to campaign in on Tuesday.

Attacking the Congress, she described the proposed minimum income scheme 'NAYA' as 'jumla'.

"We do not believe in jumlas like the which promises to provide Rs 6,000 as minimum income. We will give permanent jobs to farmers in government and private sectors if BSP comes to power at the Centre," Mayawati said.

The BSP has not come out with any manifesto as it does not believe in making making mere announcements, she said adding that it wants to carry out development works.

Parties like the and the BJP release their manifestos during poll time and forget its promises later, Mayawati alleged.

All these 'jumlebazi' and 'chowkidari' will not be able to save the BJP government, she claimed.

It is because of the BJP that the private sector follows no reservation policy, Mayawati alleged.

The asked women to prepare for the men in the family only when they come back home after exercising their franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)