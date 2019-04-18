Suzuki recalls 2 million vehicles in Japan, cites improper inspections

-
Japanese small car manufacturer Suzuki announced Thursday it was recalling two million vehicles shipped domestically, citing improper inspections and a series of other faults including false fuel efficiency data.
The recall affects vehicles running for four years or less that have not yet received a routine check-up.
Last week, Suzuki admitted that an internal review had uncovered a host of problems at its factories, including faulty brake checks, falsified fuel-efficiency data, and uncertified staff carrying out final inspections.
The recall is expected to cost the firm around 80 billion yen ($715 million) and also affects parts made by Suzuki for vehicles produced for Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. Transport minister Keiichi Ishii has said the company needs some "serious soul-searching" over the scandal.
The problem "raises doubts about the firm's regards for compliance and it is extremely regrettable," Ishii told reporters on Tuesday.
