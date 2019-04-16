JUST IN
Polling in Tripura East Lok Sabha seat deferred to April 23, says EC

'The law and order situation prevailing ... is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll', said EC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The VVPAT machines, which will be attached to the EVMs, will allow voters to verify if their vote has gone to the intended candidate. (Photo: pib.nic.in)
Representative image of VVPAT machines

The Election Commission Tuesday announced postponing voting in the Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23 from April 18, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair poll.

Citing reports of state chief electoral officer and special police observer, the poll panel said, "The law and order situation prevailing ... is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll."

The returning officer had feared that "miscreant elements" may thwart the polling process in the constituency. Based on the ground and intelligence reports, he had requested for additional central police force.

Polling will now be held on April 23 (Tuesday) by which time the law-and-order situation in the constituency would improve and become "conducive to the holding of free and fair election", the EC said.
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 22:40 IST

