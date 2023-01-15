Mcap of 7 of top 10 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1 trn; TCS, Infosys sparkle

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q2 result: Brokerages upbeat on margin improvement; macro risks remain
TCS beats Street estimates in Q2, net rises 8.4%; attrition remains high
HDFC Bank is now ten times bigger than the crisis-struck Credit Suisse
Infosys Q2 preview: Revenue could rise by up to 26% YoY; share buyback eyed
TCS Q3: Weak deal wins, negative headcount signal slowdown, say analysts
-
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,07,224.82 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 360.81 points or 0.60 per cent.
While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, Reliance Industries Limited, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation.
The valuation of TCS rallied Rs 59,349.81 crore to Rs 12,34,637.11 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys jumped Rs 22,997.16 crore to Rs 6,32,684.95 crore.
Infosys had on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 13.4 per cent rise in profit for the December quarter and raised its annual sales forecast on a strong deal pipeline even as it warned of "constraints" in certain verticals amid slowing global economy.
Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever's valuation climbed Rs 10,514.42 crore to Rs 6,16,004.09 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 4,904.87 crore to Rs 4,78,922.89 crore.
LIC added Rs 3,668.5 crore taking its mcap to Rs 4,50,782.59 crore.
The mcap of HDFC Bank surged Rs 3,624.89 crore to Rs 8,92,754.89 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 2,165.17 crore to Rs 6,09,305.82 crore.
However, the valuation of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 47,290.7 crore to Rs 16,69,280.55 crore.
Bharti Airtel's market valuation declined by Rs 17,373.86 crore to Rs 4,25,982.59 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped Rs 490.85 crore to Rs 5,35,521.33 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bharti Airtel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 10:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU