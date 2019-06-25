Rajiv Gandhi assassination: HC allows Nalini to appear in person to argue on plea for leave

The Tuesday granted permission to Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the assassination case, to appear in person on July 5 and argue on her plea for six months ordinary leave to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding.

A division bench of Justice M M Sundaresh and Justice M Nirmal Kumar gave her permission to appear in person on July 5 at 2.15 pm to argue her case.

Nalini, who has been in prison for over 27 years, wanted the court to direct the of police, for Women in Vellore, to produce her before the court so that she could argue her case for leave as party-in-person.

The court had on June 11 observed that the right of Nalini to appear in person to argue on her plea cannot be denied.

According to Nalini, a life convict is entitled to one-month leave once in two years and since she had never availed such ordinary leave for more than 27 years, she made a representation to prison authorities on February 25 seeking six-month leave to make arrangement for her daughter's marriage.

Subsequently, Nalini's mother also made a similar representation on March 22. As the authorities failed to consider her representation, she moved the high court.

Nalini was initially sentenced to death for her involvement in the assassination case. However, her death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the government on April 24, 2000.

She claimed that after commutation of her death sentence, around 3,700 life convicts, who had served 10 years of imprisonment and less, were released by the government.

"My request to the state for premature release under the 1994 scheme of premature release of life convicts was cleared by the council of ministers and on September 9, 2018, the council advised the to release me and other six life convicts in the case. But it has been over six months and the decision of the state is still yet to be implemented," she had submitted.

The had adopted a resolution recommending the release of seven convicts -- Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran, and Nalini -- serving life terms.

K Palaniswami had said his government was committed to the release of the convicts and expressed hope the would act on the cabinet recommendation for setting them free.

His statement came amid renewed calls, both from the opposition and Tamil groups, for the release of the convicts, after the disposed of a plea of the relatives of those killed along with opposing their release.

Former Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near here on May 21, 1991.

