Chidambaram terms PM Kisan scheme as 'bribe for votes'

With the government set to transfer the first instalment of Rs 2,000 to about 2 crore farmers over the next few days, senior P on Sunday termed it as a bribe for votes and said the greater shame is that the is unable to stop it.

on Sunday will launch the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan (PM-KISAN) scheme in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, by transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers.

Today is the 'Cash for Vote' day. The BJP government will officially give a bribe of Rs 2000 per agricultural family to get their votes, said in a series if tweets.

The money will go to the cultivating as well as the absentee landlord, the former minister said.

Nothing can be more shameful in a democracy than 'Bribe for Votes'. The greater shame is that the is unable to stop the 'Bribe for Votes', he said.

Under the scheme, another one crore farmers will be covered in the next 2-3 days, an had said.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the central government had announced the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

